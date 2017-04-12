Best Hydration For Golfers

Dehydration affects organ and muscle function, and if that's not scary enough, it can ruin your golf game. One 2012 study of low-handicap players published in The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research found that when dehydrated, they hit it noticeably shorter and more crooked than when they had enough liquids in their bodies. So if golf performance is important to you, swigging one of these waters is a smart choice.

Notice we said water. No flavored "sports drinks" made our list for hydration because they come with calories, sugar or artificial sweeteners, and other man-made additives you don't want. Not to single out any particular brands, but just check the ingredients in the most popular of these types of drinks when you're in the grocery store, and then ask yourself if you really want that stuff floating around in your system. What you need instead is water. Sometimes you need some loaded with minerals such as electrolytes to counter the loss of water through sweat. And sometimes you need water infused with vitamins and antioxidants just to stay healthy. And sometimes you just want a little fizz without as much worry about rotting your teeth the way a soda could. These choices satisfy those needs.

FLAT WATER

Icelandic Glacial Natural Spring ($26.50 for 12 pack, 33.8-ounce bottles)

SPARKLING WATER

Perrier Pink Grapefruit ($5.50 for 10 pack, 8.45-ounce cans)

INFUSED WATER

Wanu Water + Nutrition ($24-$25 for 12 pack, 16-ounce bottles)

ELECTROLYTE (SPORTS) DRINK

Gerolsteiner Sparkling ($22 for 24 pack, 16.9-ounce bottles)