Best Headwear For Golfers

Club-logoed souvenir hats are great for bragging rights but aren't typically suited for long-term wear and tear. New Era Golf's high-performance fabrics look, feel and age well. Bonded seams and laser-cut ventilation in the Contour Tech Tee 2.0 separate this lid from the rest. The interior panels regulate temperatures for less perspiration. It will make you rethink sweating through your favorite keepsake cap.

The Adidas Tour Delta Textured Hat has a more relaxed fit and offers a UPF 50+ sun protection, all while looking incredibly smart. It's a FlexFit hat, which means it's durable and comfortable for all-day wear. Bonded seams, like the ones on the Tour Delta Texture, have become a staple in performance-worthy, weather-ready headwear.

Golf performance: New Era Golf Contour Tech Tee 2.0, $40

Sport/Casual: Adidas Tour Delta Textured Hat, $35

