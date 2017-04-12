Best Golf Tour Operators

With today's exchange rates, that "once in a lifetime" golf trip is looking more affordable than ever. But paying for your international getaway is only part of the equation. How will you organize the whole thing?

These top tour operators will take care of every detail, from lodging to tee times to the best pubs for post-round pints. We recommend you reach out to all four. They'll propose itineraries (with price quotes), and before you know it, you'll be on your way.

Golf Digest editors can vouch for these firms because we've used them. They've been around for decades, which is a reflection of their dependability and—possibly more important—their experience. Though there's seldom a golf trip where everything goes perfectly, these four can help avoid unpleasant surprises.

Carr Golf and Celtic Golf are best known for booking trips within Ireland; PerryGolf and Haversham & Baker Golfing Expeditions are a bit more Scotland-focused. Don't let that keep you from using them interchangeably, though—or for that matter, from asking them to help you with a trip to Europe, Asia or even Down Under. They can get you set up pretty much anywhere golf is played.

One notable exception: the United States. For trips within our borders, we recommend you contact local companies in the places you want to visit. Tourism websites for most golf-centric destinations feature links to firms that combine lodging and golf. You won't be taking advantage of that strong dollar versus other currencies, but at least you'll be getting the golf and lodging at a discount.

Carr Golf

More Information

Celtic Golf

More Information

Pinterest Getty Images

Haversham & Baker Golfing Expeditions

More Information

PerryGolf

More Information