Best Golf Swing & Game Analyzers

There's no longer any excuse for you to sit in the bar after your round and ponder, I think it was really my driving that killed me today. There's enough game-analyzing and stat-tracking technology out there for you to know in an instant where you're losing strokes and what you need to do to improve. Coupled with scoring, GPS capabilities and gaming options, we suggest you add Arccos 360 or Game Golf Live to your game.

Both systems require you to put small sensors into the ends of your grips. We've heard people voice concerns about that, but your game probably isn't nuanced enough to notice a few added grams. And the sensors in the Arccos 360 system are approximately 50 percent smaller and lighter than last year's model. Arccos 360 also uses a high-frequency transmission instead of Bluetooth to communicate with your phone, so your battery life will be better throughout the round. Put one nob into the end of each club, download the app on your iPhone or Android, and you're good to go. The system automatically tracks each shot, keeps your score, and the 40,000-course database gives you yardages from anywhere on the course.

This system also allows you to see your game in a new way. You're given a handicap for each part of your game: driving, approach, chipping, sand and putting. When you're looking at the breakdown, you can clearly see where you're having success, and what's holding you back.

But stat-tracking isn't all business. With applications like the Game Golf Live Leaderboards, you can play against your buddies who are using the product, even if you can't be in the same foursome. You can even join other people's public challenges, so you can put your game up against anyone in the Game Golf Live community. As you keep playing, you can set goals, and Game Golf Live will help you reach them by giving you tips.

If you haven't noticed by now, the amount of technology in these systems is impressive. If you're looking to get a little or a lot of data on your game to help move it forward, pick up one of these systems. Of course, adding this to your game means you're not going to be able to embellish the distance of your longest drive anymore. The data doesn't lie.

SWING ANALYZERS

Keeping track of your game and your swing has never been easier. You can do it a variety of ways, and at a variety of price points. Swing analyzers offer measurement and data about the club's motion from sensors attached to the club or your body, or through comparison to a video library.

To see your golf swing, you can take a video. But how do you know what you're looking at? With the V1 app, you can record your swing and compare it to those of hundreds of tour players—and send it to one of the thousands of teachers who use V1 on the machines in their studios. It's the most cost-effective way to get a look under the hood.

For more swing data, the Blast and Zepp devices are the top of the line. Blast connects to the end of your putter grip and measures your stroke characteristics before shooting the data on each stroke to the cloud. You can then compare what you do with the world's best—and train accordingly.

The Zepp device attaches to the back of your glove and measures clubhead speed, swing plane and tempo.

Motion Capture (attached club): Blast Motion Golf 360, $150

More Information

Motion Capture (app): V1 Golf, $4.99

More Information

Motion Capture (body): Zepp Golf 2, $150

More Information

GAME ANALYZERS

There's no longer any excuse for you to sit in the bar after your round and ponder, I think it was really my driving that killed me today. There's enough game-analyzing and stat-tracking technology for you to know in an instant where you're losing strokes and what you need to do to improve. Coupled with scoring, GPS capabilities and gaming options, we suggest you add Arccos 360 or Game Golf Live to your game.

Arccos 360, $250

More Information

Game Golf Live, $150

More Information