Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Editors' Choice: Travel & Golf Services10 minutes ago

Best Golf Schools and Academies

The best golf academies offer something for the destination traveler and local lesson-taker. Other common threads: Staff teachers who rank highly on our Best Teachers lists, well-appointed teaching studios and access to great golf and accommodations. Our list is broken down by region, and with extra emphasis on the most popular golf travel markets—like Florida, California and Arizona. You can even find some great options in the cold-weather states.

It's no surprise that some of the most prominent teachers in the business have built terrific academies. Instructors like Butch Harmon, David Leadbetter, Jim McLean, Michael Breed and Mike Bender have spent years training their staff members to provide a first-class lesson experience to tour players and weekend hackers alike.

Harmon's schools outside Las Vegas remain the only way an average player can get personal access to the world's most famous teacher, and schools like Martin Chuck's Tour Striker Golf Academy and Bender's Florida facility offer immersive on-course and range programs. The selections from 50 Best Teachers Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott at VISION54 in Scottsdale and from Fred Shoemaker at Extraordinary Golf in Northern California put an emphasis on coaching and the mental game to go with improving your technique.

The most exclusive programs at any of these schools can run into five figures, but students with a day and a few hundred dollars can transform their short game at gorgeous Mount Snow and its Original Golf School in Vermont, or focus on adding power at the Kohler Golf Academy in Wisconsin. And it doesn't hurt to have the five-star American Club down the street for dinner and relaxation after a hard day at the practice range.

ARIZONA

Vision54 Golf, Scottsdale
More Information

Chris McEniry

Tour Striker Golf Academy, Gilbert
More Information

CALIFORNIA

Kip Puterbaugh’s Aviara Golf Academy

Aviara Golf Academy, Carlsbad
More Information

Extraordinary Productions LLC.

Extraordinary Golf, Carmel
More Information

Pebble Beach Golf Academy
More Information

FLORIDA

Mike Bender Golf Academy, Lake Mary
More Information

Leadbetter Golf Academy, ChampionsGate, Orlando
More Information

credit: Jim McLean Golf School

Jim McLean Golf School

Jim McLean Golf School at Trump National Doral, Miami
More Information

HAWAII

Kapalua Golf Academy
More Information

MIDDLE ATLANTIC

Pinehurst Resort

Pinehurst (N.C.) Golf Academy
More Information

MIDWEST

Kohler Company

Kohler (Wis.) Golf Academy
More Information

NORTHEAST

Michael Breed Golf Academy, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Bronx, N.Y.
More Information

Mt. Snow

Original Golf School at Mount Snow, Wilmington, Vt.
More Information

SOUTH-CENTRAL

Jim McLean Golf School, Fort Worth
More Information

Dave Pelz Golf School, Austin
More Information

SOUTHEAST

Kiawah Island Golf Resort

The Tommy Cuthbert Golf Learning Center, Kiawah Island, S.C.
More Information

WEST

Butch Harmon School of Golf, Henderson, Nev.
More Information

Trending Now
Best In Golf

Best Grand Golf Hotels

Magazine

Tiger's Main Man

Golf News & Tours

A Whole New Ballgame

Best In Golf

Best Golf Pubs

Best In Golf

Best Private Aviation

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursA Whole New Ballgame
    Best In GolfBest Grand Golf Hotels
    Best In GolfBest Golf Pubs