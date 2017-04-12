Best Golf Resorts In The Southeast

AUBURN MARRIOTT OPELIKA (ALA.) HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER AT GRAND NATIONAL

Overlooking Lake Saugahatchee, the low-profile hotel is adjacent to the 54-hole Grand National golf complex, a key part of Alabama's famed Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

RENAISSANCE BIRMINGHAM (ALA.) ROSS BRIDGE GOLF RESORT & SPA

There are dramatic designs at this suburban Birmingham resort, from the Tudor-style hotel of brick and stone to the massively sculptured Ross Bridge course, perhaps the toughest on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

REYNOLDS LAKE OCONEE

Greensboro, Ga.

There are a number of accommodation options, from a Ritz-Carlton to lakeside condos, plus access to five outstanding courses, including Great Waters by Jack Nicklaus, ranked among America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.

SEA ISLAND (GA.) RESORT

Choose from The Cloister, seemingly transported from Italy's Mediterranean coast, or The Lodge at Sea Island, with its 24-hour butler service. Both offer rounds at the Seaside, Plantation and Retreat courses.

