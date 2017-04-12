Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Editors' Choice: Destinations & Accommodations7 minutes ago

Best Golf Resorts In The Rockies/Great Plains

editors-choice-2017-resorts-the-americas.jpg

BIG CEDAR LODGE
Ridgedale, Mo.

The resort features a rustic lodge and lakeside cottages, the eye-opening nine-hole par-3 Top of the Rock by Jack Nicklaus and the 18-hole Buffalo Springs by Tom Fazio, one of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.
More Information

Edward C. Robison III

THE BROADMOOR
Colorado Springs

A grand hotel at the base of Cheyenne Mountain overlooks two 18s, both a combination of Donald Ross and Robert Trent Jones-designed holes. A third 18, by Arnold Palmer and revised by Nicklaus Design, is nearby.
More Information

THE PRAIRIE CLUB
Valentine, Neb.

There are courses designed by Tom Lehman and Graham Marsh and a fun 10-hole pitch & putt by Gil Hanse to offer the complete Sandhills experience. Lodging and one 18 edge the pine-lined Snake River gorge.
More Information

THE RITZ CARLTON, BACHELOR GULCH
Avon, Colo.

The mammoth ski lodge on a mountain slope offers preferred tee times to nearby Red Sky Golf Club, whose Fazio and Norman 18s are ranked among America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.
More Information

Jeff Andrew/Vail Resorts Signature Clubs
