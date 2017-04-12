Best Golf Resorts In The Rockies/Great Plains

BIG CEDAR LODGE

Ridgedale, Mo.

The resort features a rustic lodge and lakeside cottages, the eye-opening nine-hole par-3 Top of the Rock by Jack Nicklaus and the 18-hole Buffalo Springs by Tom Fazio, one of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.

THE BROADMOOR

Colorado Springs

A grand hotel at the base of Cheyenne Mountain overlooks two 18s, both a combination of Donald Ross and Robert Trent Jones-designed holes. A third 18, by Arnold Palmer and revised by Nicklaus Design, is nearby.

THE PRAIRIE CLUB

Valentine, Neb.

There are courses designed by Tom Lehman and Graham Marsh and a fun 10-hole pitch & putt by Gil Hanse to offer the complete Sandhills experience. Lodging and one 18 edge the pine-lined Snake River gorge.

THE RITZ CARLTON, BACHELOR GULCH

Avon, Colo.

The mammoth ski lodge on a mountain slope offers preferred tee times to nearby Red Sky Golf Club, whose Fazio and Norman 18s are ranked among America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.

