Best Golf Resorts In The Rockies/Great Plains

BIG CEDAR LODGE
Ridgedale, Mo.
The resort features a rustic lodge and lakeside cottages, the eye-opening nine-hole par-3 Top of the Rock by Jack Nicklaus and the 18-hole Buffalo Springs by Tom Fazio, one of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.
THE BROADMOOR
Colorado Springs
A grand hotel at the base of Cheyenne Mountain overlooks two 18s, both a combination of Donald Ross and Robert Trent Jones-designed holes. A third 18, by Arnold Palmer and revised by Nicklaus Design, is nearby.
THE PRAIRIE CLUB
Valentine, Neb.
There are courses designed by Tom Lehman and Graham Marsh and a fun 10-hole pitch & putt by Gil Hanse to offer the complete Sandhills experience. Lodging and one 18 edge the pine-lined Snake River gorge.
THE RITZ CARLTON, BACHELOR GULCH
Avon, Colo.
The mammoth ski lodge on a mountain slope offers preferred tee times to nearby Red Sky Golf Club, whose Fazio and Norman 18s are ranked among America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.
