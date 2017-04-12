Must Reads
Best Golf Resorts In The Pacific Northwest

BANDON (ORE.) DUNES GOLF RESORT
A buddies destination of the highest order with enough golf to fill a week or more. All four 18s—Bandon Dunes, Pacific Dunes, Bandon Trails and Old Macdonald—are ranked among America's 100 Greatest.
COEUR D'ALENE (IDAHO) RESORT
Hard to say which is the greater thrill, the floating-island-green 14th on the resort's immaculate course or the hot tub on the hotel balcony overlooking Lake Coeur d'Alene.
PRONGHORN (ORE.) RESORT
Bend, Ore.

High in the Cascades of central Oregon, the Tom Fazio and Jack Nicklaus courses play through volcanic formations and amid forests of juniper. Biking, fishing and kayaking are available.
SUN VALLEY (IDAHO) RESORT
A resort famed for its winter skiing and snowboarding offers great summer golf on its Trail Creek 18 and White Cloud nine, both treks along Alpine ridges.
SUNRIVER (ORE.) RESORT
In a meadow ringed by mountains south of Bend, Sunriver offers three 18s, a charming nine and an emphasis on eco-tourism. It was one of Golf Digest's original Green Star winners for environmental excellence.
