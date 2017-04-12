Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Editors' Choice: Destinations & Accommodations8 minutes ago

Best Golf Resorts In The Midwest

editors-choice-2017-resorts-the-americas.jpg

THE AMERICAN CLUB
Kohler, Wis.

As might be expected in this company town, the suites are the most elaborate anywhere. As are the massages after a round at any of four Pete Dye designs at Blackwolf Run or Whistling Straits.
More Information

Straits Course at Whistling Straits, Hole 2, Cross Country

The Kohler Company

ERIN (WIS.) HILLS
Cottages patterned after those at Augusta National and Pine Valley overlook the sprawling lay-of-the-land layout that will host the 2017 U.S. Open.
More Information

FOREST DUNES G.C.
Roscommon, Mich.

Tom Weiskopf's 18 features a front nine reminiscent of Augusta National and a closing stretch straight from the sand barrens of Pine Valley. Tom Doak's new reversible 18, The Loop, opens in 2017.
More Information

2007 Golf Digest / Dom Furore

FRENCH LICK (IND.) RESORT
Pete Dye chopped the top off a mountain in creating the course ranked 96th among America's 100 Greatest. Lee Schmidt recently restored the Donald Ross 18 and converted the Tom Bendelow Course into a compelling nine.
More Information

Courtesy of French Lick

GIANTS RIDGE
Biwabik, Minn.

When The Quarry at Giants Ridge opened in 2001, we hailed its Jeff Brauer layout as the first great design of the 21st century. Brauer's Legend course is also distinctive.
More Information

SAND VALLEY GOLF RESORT
Nekoosa, Wis.

Number one with a bullet. Its Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw-designed Sand Valley course opens May 2 along with cottages offering 24 rooms. The clubhouse opens June 1 with 17 more rooms and by mid-June will come another cottage with 12 more rooms. Next year, a second 18, the David McLay Kidd- designed Mammoth Dunes course, will be unveiled.

More Information

Photo by Ryan Farrow
Trending Now
Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In Canada

Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In The Southeast

Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In The Mid-Atlantic

Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In California

Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In The Rockies/Great Plains

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Best In GolfBest Golf Resorts In The Mid-Atlantic
    Best In GolfBest Golf Resorts In Canada
    Best In GolfBest Golf Resorts In California