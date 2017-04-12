Best Golf Resorts In The Midwest

THE AMERICAN CLUB

Kohler, Wis.

As might be expected in this company town, the suites are the most elaborate anywhere. As are the massages after a round at any of four Pete Dye designs at Blackwolf Run or Whistling Straits.

Pinterest Straits Course at Whistling Straits, Hole 2, Cross Country The Kohler Company

ERIN (WIS.) HILLS

Cottages patterned after those at Augusta National and Pine Valley overlook the sprawling lay-of-the-land layout that will host the 2017 U.S. Open.

FOREST DUNES G.C.

Roscommon, Mich.

Tom Weiskopf's 18 features a front nine reminiscent of Augusta National and a closing stretch straight from the sand barrens of Pine Valley. Tom Doak's new reversible 18, The Loop, opens in 2017.

Pinterest 2007 Golf Digest / Dom Furore

FRENCH LICK (IND.) RESORT

Pete Dye chopped the top off a mountain in creating the course ranked 96th among America's 100 Greatest. Lee Schmidt recently restored the Donald Ross 18 and converted the Tom Bendelow Course into a compelling nine.

Pinterest Courtesy of French Lick

GIANTS RIDGE

Biwabik, Minn.

When The Quarry at Giants Ridge opened in 2001, we hailed its Jeff Brauer layout as the first great design of the 21st century. Brauer's Legend course is also distinctive.

SAND VALLEY GOLF RESORT

Nekoosa, Wis.

Number one with a bullet. Its Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw-designed Sand Valley course opens May 2 along with cottages offering 24 rooms. The clubhouse opens June 1 with 17 more rooms and by mid-June will come another cottage with 12 more rooms. Next year, a second 18, the David McLay Kidd- designed Mammoth Dunes course, will be unveiled.

