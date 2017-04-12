Best Golf Resorts In The Mid-Atlantic

COLONIAL WILLIAMSBURG (VA.)

Not just a destination but an experience in history with lodging interwoven in the Revolutionary City. The 45 holes of golf include Golden Horseshoe Gold and Spotswood, both by Robert Trent Jones. His son Rees did the Green 18.

THE GREENBRIER

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Robert E. Lee's wife stayed here for medicinal treatments before the Civil War. Golf arrived 50 years later. The Greenbrier 18 hosted the 1977 Ryder Cup, and the Old White TPC is a tour mainstay.

KESWICK HALL AND G.C.

Charlottesville, Va.

The third resort collaboration between course designer Pete Dye and billionaire Bill Goodwin, who also owns Kiawah Island Resort and Sea Pines Resort in South Carolina. The 1912 hotel has been updated and expanded, and the 75-year-old course has been totally redesigned.

Pinterest Rolling Greens Photo/Ken E. May

NEMACOLIN WOODLANDS RESORT

Farmington, Pa.

A full-service 2,000-acre resort features lodging at Chateau Lafayette and 36 holes of golf on the 15-year old Mystic Rock 18, formerly site of a PGA Tour event, and the soon-to-open Shepherd's Rock course, both designed by the legendary Pete Dye and his longtime associate Tim Liddy.

THE OMNI HOMESTEAD RESORT

Hot Springs, Va.

One of golf's oldest and grandest hotels overlooks the Old Course, which dates back to the 19th century and has been remodeled by Donald Ross, William Flynn and, most recently, Rees Jones. But the jewel of The Homestead is its Flynn-designed Cascades Course, ranked No. 27 among Golf Digest's list of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.

Pinterest Courtesy of Omni Homestead Resort

PRIMLAND RESORT

Meadows of Dan, Va.

Besides the spectacular setting over the Kibler Valley gorge and the intriguing Donald Steel-designed course, the resort offers three "tree houses" on the cliff's edge, plus tree-climbing lessons.

