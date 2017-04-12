Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Editors' Choice: Destinations & Accommodations11 minutes ago

Best Golf Resorts In The Carolinas

editors-choice-2017-resorts-the-americas.jpg

BAREFOOT RESORT & GOLF
North Myrtle Beach

The Grand Strand's most ambitious resort, with 18s designed by Pete Dye, Tom Fazio, Greg Norman and Davis Love III beside one another.
More Information

Courtesy of Barefoot Resort & Golf

KIAWAH ISLAND (S.C.) GOLF RESORT
A hotel and individual villas are available. There are five golf courses, including the Pete Dye-designed Ocean Course and Jack Nicklaus-designed Turtle Point, both with holes on the Atlantic.
More Information

Stephen Szurlej

MONTAGE PALMETTO BLUFF
Bluffton, S.C.

A village setting within walking distance of a terrific Jack Nicklaus design, May River. The resort recently changed its name from The Inn at Palmetto Bluff.
More Information

Courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

PINEHURST (N.C.) RESORT
A premier destination for more than 100 years, with seven of its nine golf courses open to resort play, including Pinehurst No. 2, site of the 2014 U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open.
More information

PINE NEEDLES LODGE & G.C.
Southern Pines, N.C.

What began as the exclusive Knollwood development nearly 100 years ago has evolved into two classic Donald Ross designs, expertly restored, sitting across a street from one another. Mid Pines is more rugged, Pine Needles the championship venue, a three-time U.S. Women's Open host and site of 2019 U.S. Senior Women's Open.

More information

Dom Furore

SEA PINES RESORT
Hilton Head Island

Occupying the southern tip of Hilton Head Island, where Calibogue Sound meets the Atlantic, the resort includes two Pete Dye layouts (Harbour Town and Heron Point) and one being redesigned by Davis Love III. Wonderful nature trails.
More Information

Credit: Rob Tipton/Courtesy of The Sea Pines Resort
Trending Now
Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In Canada

Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In California

Golf Courses

Best Golf Resorts In Florida

Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In The Pacific Northwest

Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In Mexico/Central America

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf CoursesBest Golf Resorts In Florida
    Best In GolfBest Golf Resorts In Canada
    Best In GolfBest Golf Resorts In The Pacific Northwest