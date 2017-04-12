Best Golf Resorts In The Carolinas

BAREFOOT RESORT & GOLF

North Myrtle Beach

The Grand Strand's most ambitious resort, with 18s designed by Pete Dye, Tom Fazio, Greg Norman and Davis Love III beside one another.

More Information

Pinterest Courtesy of Barefoot Resort & Golf

KIAWAH ISLAND (S.C.) GOLF RESORT

A hotel and individual villas are available. There are five golf courses, including the Pete Dye-designed Ocean Course and Jack Nicklaus-designed Turtle Point, both with holes on the Atlantic.

More Information

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej

MONTAGE PALMETTO BLUFF

Bluffton, S.C.

A village setting within walking distance of a terrific Jack Nicklaus design, May River. The resort recently changed its name from The Inn at Palmetto Bluff.

More Information

Pinterest Courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

PINEHURST (N.C.) RESORT

A premier destination for more than 100 years, with seven of its nine golf courses open to resort play, including Pinehurst No. 2, site of the 2014 U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open.

More information

PINE NEEDLES LODGE & G.C.

Southern Pines, N.C.

What began as the exclusive Knollwood development nearly 100 years ago has evolved into two classic Donald Ross designs, expertly restored, sitting across a street from one another. Mid Pines is more rugged, Pine Needles the championship venue, a three-time U.S. Women's Open host and site of 2019 U.S. Senior Women's Open.

More information

Pinterest Dom Furore

SEA PINES RESORT

Hilton Head Island

Occupying the southern tip of Hilton Head Island, where Calibogue Sound meets the Atlantic, the resort includes two Pete Dye layouts (Harbour Town and Heron Point) and one being redesigned by Davis Love III. Wonderful nature trails.

More Information