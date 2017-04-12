Must Reads
Best Golf Resorts In Mexico/Central America

BAHIA PRINCIPE
Riviera Maya, Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico

The resort is on the coast south of Cancun, near the ancient Mayan Ruins. The modern Riviera Maya is a tropical design by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and Bruce Charlton.
CABO DEL SOL
Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico

This sprawling golf-resort destination along the Sea of Cortez has several housing options and golf on the Tom Weiskopf Desert Course and the Jack Nicklaus Ocean Course, the latter ranked No. 70 on the World 100 Greatest Golf Courses.
MAYAKOBA RESORT
Quintana Roo, Mexico

Choose among the Fairmont, Rosewood and Banyan Tree hotels, then play the jungle-to-ocean Greg Norman-designed El Cameléon, the only Mexican stop on the PGA Tour.
MUKUL BEACH GOLF & SPA
Guacalito de la Isla, Nicaragua

Villas are reminiscent of tree houses and grass huts, but the David McLay Kidd Guacalito Golf Course is unlike anything the Scotsman has designed, tree-lined, shady, gentle in presentation and examination.
ONE & ONLY PALMILLA
San Jose de Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico

The hotel and villas sit along the Sea of Cortez. A shuttle ride up the hill takes golfers to the 27-hole Palmilla Golf Course, the first design by Jack Nicklaus in Latin America.
QUIVIRA GOLF CLUB
Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico

At the tip of Baja Sur is the newest of more than a dozen Jack Nicklaus layouts in Mexico, and perhaps his most compelling, with holes along and atop granite cliffs and sand dunes overlooking the Pacific. Several lodging facilities nearby offer access.
