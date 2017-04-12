Best Golf Resorts In Florida

HAMMOCK BEACH, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT

Palm Coast

Six holes on the Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course skirt the Atlantic. The inland Tom Watson-designed Conservatory is boldly dotted with sod-wall bunkers.

More Information

Pinterest Mark Whitright/Courtesy of Hammock Beach

INNISBROOK, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT

Palm Harbor

Four 18s, including the lush, hilly, tree-lined Copperhead Course, a favorite of many players on the PGA Tour. Lots of old oaks.

More Information

Pinterest Courtesy of Innisbrook

OMNI AMELIA ISLAND PLANTATION RESORT

A hidden secret in Florida, with golf among sand dunes and along tidal marshes in a pleasant climate. Pete Dye's Oak Marsh course is a less-difficult version of his famed Harbour Town.

More Information

Pinterest Mark O'Tyson/Courtesy of Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort

PGA NATIONAL RESORT & SPA

Palm Beach Gardens

Everyone knows the Champion Course, with its Bear Trap stretch that gobbles up tour players every year. The revamped Fazio Course and underrated Palmer Course are as pretty and more playable.

More Information

Pinterest Jim Mandeville/Nicklaus Design

REUNION, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT

Kissimmee

It contains Annika Sorenstam's only golf academy and courses by Palmer, Nicklaus and Tom Watson. On the Watson Course, youngsters can also play FootGolf.

More Information

STREAMSONG RESORT

A first-class hotel and two incredible 18s, one by Tom Doak, the other by Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw, created from towering mine spoils.A third 18, by Gil Hanse, will open in 2017.

More Information

Pinterest Stephen Szurlej

TRUMP NATIONAL DORAL

Miami

All-new accommodations and three totally transformed courses (Blue Monster, Red Tiger and Golden Palm), plus the modified Silver Fox. The Great White Course remains untouched and equally popular.

More Information