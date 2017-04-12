Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Editors' Choice: Destinations & Accommodations7 minutes ago

Best Golf Resorts In Florida

editors-choice-2017-resorts-the-americas.jpg

HAMMOCK BEACH, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT
Palm Coast

Six holes on the Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course skirt the Atlantic. The inland Tom Watson-designed Conservatory is boldly dotted with sod-wall bunkers.
More Information

Mark Whitright/Courtesy of Hammock Beach

INNISBROOK, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT
Palm Harbor

Four 18s, including the lush, hilly, tree-lined Copperhead Course, a favorite of many players on the PGA Tour. Lots of old oaks.
More Information

Courtesy of Innisbrook

OMNI AMELIA ISLAND PLANTATION RESORT
A hidden secret in Florida, with golf among sand dunes and along tidal marshes in a pleasant climate. Pete Dye's Oak Marsh course is a less-difficult version of his famed Harbour Town.
More Information

Mark O'Tyson/Courtesy of Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort

PGA NATIONAL RESORT & SPA
Palm Beach Gardens

Everyone knows the Champion Course, with its Bear Trap stretch that gobbles up tour players every year. The revamped Fazio Course and underrated Palmer Course are as pretty and more playable.
More Information

Jim Mandeville/Nicklaus Design

REUNION, A SALAMANDER GOLF & SPA RESORT
Kissimmee

It contains Annika Sorenstam's only golf academy and courses by Palmer, Nicklaus and Tom Watson. On the Watson Course, youngsters can also play FootGolf.
More Information

STREAMSONG RESORT
A first-class hotel and two incredible 18s, one by Tom Doak, the other by Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw, created from towering mine spoils.A third 18, by Gil Hanse, will open in 2017.
More Information

Stephen Szurlej

TRUMP NATIONAL DORAL
Miami

All-new accommodations and three totally transformed courses (Blue Monster, Red Tiger and Golden Palm), plus the modified Silver Fox. The Great White Course remains untouched and equally popular.
More Information

Courtesy of Trump National Doral
Trending Now
Golf Courses

Best Golf Resorts In The Americas

Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In The Mid-Atlantic

Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In Canada

Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In The Carolinas

Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In California

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Best In GolfBest Golf Resorts In Canada
    Golf CoursesBest Golf Resorts In The Americas
    Best In GolfBest Golf Resorts In The Carolinas