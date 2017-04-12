Best Golf Resorts In Caribbean/Bermuda

CAP CANA RESORT

Dominican Republic

The variety of lodging options all provide access to Punta Espada, an oceanfront course by Jack Nicklaus that has been a regular venue on the Champions Tour.

Pinterest Jim Mandeville/Nicklaus Design

CASA DE CAMPO RESORT AND VILLAS

La Romana, Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic's oldest golf resort features the world-ranked Teeth of the Dog, tropic Links and 27-hole Dye Fore layouts, all designed by Pete Dye.

Pinterest Tony Arruza/Courtesy of Casa de Campo/The Leading Hotels of the World

ONE & ONLY OCEAN CLUB

The Bahamas

Rooms in the Hartford and Crescent Wings, the spa and the Tom Weiskopf-designed Ocean Course all overlook the white sands and turquoise sea of an island south of Nassau called Paradise.

PLAYA GRANDE CLUB & RESERVE

Dominican Republic

This is the first golf operation of the famed Aman hotel corporation. The Amanera cabanas offer exclusive access to a stunning Rees Jones design that runs for three miles along ocean bluffs on the north shore.

Pinterest Carlos Amoedo

PUNTACANA RESORT & CLUB

Dominican Republic

There are airy accommodations, palms swaying in ocean breezes, a glittering beach and 45 holes of golf, the Corales 18 by Tom Fazio and the La Cana 27 by P.B. Dye.

Pinterest Courtesy of Puntacana Resort & Club Images

ROSEWOOD TUCKER'S POINT

Bermuda

Surprisingly secluded on an island otherwise known for its congestion, the Rosewood is conveniently on the edge of hilly and panoramic Tucker's Point.

Pinterest Courtesy of Rosewood Tucker's Point

ROYAL ISABELA

Isabela, Puerto Rico

A recent addition, with 18 holes edging canyons and bluffs above the Atlantic Ocean. The resort prides itself on a firm commitment to environmental sustainability.

Pinterest Courtesy of Royal Isabela

SANDY LANE

St. James, Barbados

The hotel stretches for nearly a quarter mile along a pristine white beach. Nearby is a special selection of golf: the Old Nine, the Country Club and the Green Monkey, a Tom Fazio original.

