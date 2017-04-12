Must Reads
Editors' Choice: Destinations & Accommodations

Best Golf Resorts In California

editors-choice-2017-resorts-the-americas.jpg

THE INN AT PASATIEMPO
Santa Cruz

Charming lodging with a retro 1950s facade, across the road from the front nine of one of Alister MacKenzie's finest designs, ranked 111th in America.
More Information

Hole 6

Credit: Stephen Szurlej

LA QUINTA RESORT & CLUB
Now a Waldorf Astoria resort, offering tee times at five challenging golf courses, three by Pete Dye, one by Jack Nicklaus (pictured) and one by Greg Norman.
More Information

Photo: Waldorf Astoria

THE LODGE AT TORREY PINES
La Jolla

Thrilling setting overlooking the Pacific. Torrey's South Course was the site of Tiger Woods' dramatic U.S. Open win in 2008.
More Information

Stephen Szurlej

OJAI VALLEY INN & SPA
If relaxing golf and a spa treatment aren't enough, there's an artist-in-residence at the Artist Cottage who will assist in anything from water colors to mixed media, even origami.
More Information

Aidan Bradley/Courtesy of Ojai Valley Inn & Spa

PEBBLE BEACH RESORTS/INN AT SPANISH BAY
The Monterey Peninsula has long been the finest meeting of land and sea. There's access to four resort-owned courses (Pebble Beach, Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill and Del Monte), plus others.
More Information

Credit: Pebble Beach CompanyNOTE: ONE TIME USE ONLY FOR 2017 Editors ChoiceFor additional usage contact: Diana Diaz: diazd@pebblebeach.com

PGA WEST
La Quinta

More Information

THE RESORT AT PELICAN HILL
Newport Coast

Mediterranean-inspired bungalows and villas overlook portions of two Tom Fazio-designed layouts with the panoramic Pacific beyond. Superb cuisine.
More Information

J.D. Cuban

ROSEWOOD CORDEVALLE
San Martin

A former PGA Tour stop, CordeValle's Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed 18 was the site of the 2016 U.S. Women's Open.
More Information

Courtesy of Rosewood Cordevalle
