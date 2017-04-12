Best Golf Resorts In California

THE INN AT PASATIEMPO

Santa Cruz

Charming lodging with a retro 1950s facade, across the road from the front nine of one of Alister MacKenzie's finest designs, ranked 111th in America.

LA QUINTA RESORT & CLUB

Now a Waldorf Astoria resort, offering tee times at five challenging golf courses, three by Pete Dye, one by Jack Nicklaus (pictured) and one by Greg Norman.

THE LODGE AT TORREY PINES

La Jolla

Thrilling setting overlooking the Pacific. Torrey's South Course was the site of Tiger Woods' dramatic U.S. Open win in 2008.

OJAI VALLEY INN & SPA

If relaxing golf and a spa treatment aren't enough, there's an artist-in-residence at the Artist Cottage who will assist in anything from water colors to mixed media, even origami.

PEBBLE BEACH RESORTS/INN AT SPANISH BAY

The Monterey Peninsula has long been the finest meeting of land and sea. There's access to four resort-owned courses (Pebble Beach, Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill and Del Monte), plus others.

PGA WEST

La Quinta

THE RESORT AT PELICAN HILL

Newport Coast

Mediterranean-inspired bungalows and villas overlook portions of two Tom Fazio-designed layouts with the panoramic Pacific beyond. Superb cuisine.

ROSEWOOD CORDEVALLE

San Martin

A former PGA Tour stop, CordeValle's Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed 18 was the site of the 2016 U.S. Women's Open.

