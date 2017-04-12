Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Editors' Choice: Gear & Gadgets11 minutes ago

Best Golf Headcovers

What's more important than protecting your golf clubs? A surgeon doesn't keep tools in a cheap container, so golfers shouldn't trust some flimsy material to guard clubs when serious innovation is happening with headcovers.

We know that purchasing a headcover is most often an impulse buy at a golf shop, or maybe it's a gift. If you like a club's logo, you might pick one up as a guest—or if you're a fan of a particular sports team, that's an appealing headcover to add to the bag.

There's so much more that should go into a headcover purchase, though. Our winners for 2017 are companies that combine the best fabrics and materials with fun designs.

Dormie Workshop, for example, has added a simple diagonal zipper to its new "Side Door" design to make it easier to tear away and grab your driver. Bespoke Golf's "Sideways" headcovers include a moisture-wicking liner and offers full customization on its driver, fairway-wood and hybrid covers. Seamus Golf continues to be a leader in high-quality technical fabrics in more than 100 designs that it manufacturers in the United States. And Jan Craig, as it has been for decades since Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson sought out its products, leads the knit-headcover category for those preferring a vintage look.

Knit: Jan Craig, $34-$52
More Information

Fabric: Bespoke Golf, $35-$70
More Information

Fabric: Dormie Workshop, $65 and up
More Information

Fabric: Seamus Golf, $55-$75
More Information

Trending Now
Best In Golf

Best Club Transport

Best In Golf

Best Travel Cover

Best In Golf

Best Video Cameras For Golfers

Best In Golf

Best Divot-Repair Tool

Best In Golf

Best Golf Simulator

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Best In GolfBest Video Cameras For Golfers
    Best In GolfBest Club Transport
    Best In GolfBest Divot-Repair Tool