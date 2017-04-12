Best Fitness Equipment For Golfers

If there's one thing we've learned over the past two decades—thanks, Tiger!—having great technique is important, but having great technique and a great physique is better. That's why fitness has become a big part of the equation in building a better golfer. Whether you're interested in losing weight, increasing swing speed, or just avoiding back pain, you're wise to invest in these fitness-equipment choices.
So what do you need? If you want to join a commercial gym, our recommendation is below. If you're going to build your own golf gym, focus your purchases and training on three main areas:
(1) Things that improve flexibility, so you can make a fluid golf swing. Maybe it won't be as athletic as Rory McIlroy's, but you have to be able to easily move in all three planes of motion.
(2) Things that make your body stronger and more stable, so you can make a powerful golf swing while keeping your balance.
(3) Things that protect your joints and soft tissue from wear and tear. As much as we hate to admit it, the body is not designed to play this game for a lifetime. So if you don't want to end up like Mr. and Mrs. Haverkamp from "Caddyshack," you need to exercise. For the most part, every product that made our list can be used to achieve at least two, if not all three, of those goals. There are other similar products on the market, but they aren't as good at simplifying what needs to be done to get in golf shape. Nor are they as effective in shortening the time required to get a good workout. Just playing a round of golf is long enough. The last thing anyone wants is to spend another hour or two in the gym.
Commercial gym: Equinox
Dumbbells: Bowflex SelectTech 552, $299
Elliptical: Cybex 770AT Total Body Arc Trainer, $8,000
Foam roller: TriggerPoint Grid X, $50
Medicine ball (basic): CanDo Dual Handle, $45-$105 (depending on weight)
Medicine ball (with sensors): Assess 2 Perform Ballistic, $495
Mini bands: SKLZ Multi-Resistance Training Set, $20
Plyo boxes: Rogue Foam, $175-$965 (depending on height)
Resistance bands: SuperFlex Golf Fitness Kit, $70
Stability trainer: Bosu Elite, $200
Stretching aid: True Stretch Golf, $2,180
Suspension trainer: Redcord Mini, $198
Swing-training bands: Instant Replay, $109
Swing-training club: WeckMethod RMT, $100
Treadmill: Life Fitness Club Series, $5,500
Universal: Free Motion Dual Cable Cross, $5,500
Weighted bar: ActivMotion Bar, $80-$105 (depending on weight)
