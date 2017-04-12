Best Fitness Equipment For Golfers

If there's one thing we've learned over the past two decades—thanks, Tiger!—having great technique is important, but having great technique and a great physique is better. That's why fitness has become a big part of the equation in building a better golfer. Whether you're interested in losing weight, increasing swing speed, or just avoiding back pain, you're wise to invest in these fitness-equipment choices.

So what do you need? If you want to join a commercial gym, our recommendation is below. If you're going to build your own golf gym, focus your purchases and training on three main areas:

(1) Things that improve flexibility, so you can make a fluid golf swing. Maybe it won't be as athletic as Rory McIlroy's, but you have to be able to easily move in all three planes of motion.

(2) Things that make your body stronger and more stable, so you can make a powerful golf swing while keeping your balance.

(3) Things that protect your joints and soft tissue from wear and tear. As much as we hate to admit it, the body is not designed to play this game for a lifetime. So if you don't want to end up like Mr. and Mrs. Haverkamp from "Caddyshack," you need to exercise. For the most part, every product that made our list can be used to achieve at least two, if not all three, of those goals. There are other similar products on the market, but they aren't as good at simplifying what needs to be done to get in golf shape. Nor are they as effective in shortening the time required to get a good workout. Just playing a round of golf is long enough. The last thing anyone wants is to spend another hour or two in the gym.

Commercial gym: Equinox

More information

Dumbbells: Bowflex SelectTech 552, $299

More information

Elliptical: Cybex 770AT Total Body Arc Trainer, $8,000

More information

Foam roller: TriggerPoint Grid X, $50

More information

Medicine ball (basic): CanDo Dual Handle, $45-$105 (depending on weight)

Medicine ball (with sensors): Assess 2 Perform Ballistic, $495

More information

Mini bands: SKLZ Multi-Resistance Training Set, $20

More information

Plyo boxes: Rogue Foam, $175-$965 (depending on height)

More information

Resistance bands: SuperFlex Golf Fitness Kit, $70

More information

Stability trainer: Bosu Elite, $200

More information

Stretching aid: True Stretch Golf, $2,180

More information

Suspension trainer: Redcord Mini, $198

More information

Swing-training bands: Instant Replay, $109

More information

Swing-training club: WeckMethod RMT, $100

More information

Treadmill: Life Fitness Club Series, $5,500

More information

Universal: Free Motion Dual Cable Cross, $5,500

More information

Weighted bar: ActivMotion Bar, $80-$105 (depending on weight)

More information