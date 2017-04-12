Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Editors' Choice: Gear & Gadgets8 minutes ago

Best Drones

Even the most demure golf course can look a bit like Augusta National—from the proper perspective. Make your version of a CBS opening montage by flying a drone over your favorite 18. We rated personal drones in two categories: high-end enthusiast models that can carry a high-definition video camera, and affordable entry models that would suit a junior or someone learning to fly. The best at any price are easy to fly out of the box and will survive some rough landings.

The enthusiast drone market is dominated by DJI and its ubiquitous line of Phantom quad-copters. The current iteration is the Phantom 4 Pro, and it offers a near-professional level of performance for about $1,500—depending on what accessories you choose. The stock package comes with a built-in 20-megapixel camera that stabilizes and rotates, and obstacle-avoidance sensors on all four sides. With the large screen on the included remote control and DJI's flight-control software, even a relatively inexperienced pilot can stay out of the bushes. The Phantom's software can recognize objects and follow them at a pre-set distance and will automatically bring the drone back to you if necessary.

The Parrot packs plenty of features into its $549 package—including a set of goggles that hold your smartphone and give you a unique "pilot-eye" perspective. The controller also works like a double-joystick video-game model, which will be a comfort to anybody with gaming experience. Its software package also protects beginners from some of the hazards of the new-pilot experience. The drone won't stall, and you can automatically take off and land with the touch of a button.

Professional/Enthusiast: DJI Phantom 4 Pro, $1,499
More Information

Hobby/Entry-level: Parrot Bebop 2, $549
More Information

Trending Now
Best In Golf

Best Membership Marketing

Best In Golf

Best Inns/Bed & Breakfasts

Best In Golf

Best Private Aviation

Best In Golf

Best Rewards Program for Golfers

Best In Golf

Best Golf Resorts In The Mid-Atlantic

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Best In GolfBest Private Aviation
    Best In GolfBest Membership Marketing
    Best In GolfBest Rewards Program for Golfers