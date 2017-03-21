Best Dressed This Week on Tour: Rickie Fowler

Several golfers at Bay Hill used their clothes to honor Arnold Palmer. Billy Horschel embroidered a little umbrella on the right side of his collar; Charley Hoffman clipped an “Arnie’s Army” pin to the left panel of his hat, and Tyrrell Hatton embroidered a big umbrella on the bill of his cap But only one golfer honored Palmer with his entire heart, and with major style.

Throughout the entire Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rickie Fowler swapped out his typical Cobra/Puma logos for Arnie’s beloved umbrella. He wore it prominently on the front panel of his cap, on the left chest of his polo, and in the center of his belt buckle. Additionally, Fowler’s special-edition hi-top shoes were striped with iconic photos taken of Palmer throughout his career, and they featured Palmer’s signature laser-engraved across their Velcro straps.

Unlike other weeks when Fowler mixes quiet, modest outfits with louder options, he didn’t seem at all interested in blending in at Bay Hill. He opted for loud colors during each day of competition, which really made him (and his Arnie logos) stand out. And Fowler’s clothes fit perfectly—the sleeves of his polo were the right length, ending at the middle of his bicep, and his tapered white trousers were rolled up once to show off his shoes, proving that joggers aren’t the only type of pants that pair well with high tops.

