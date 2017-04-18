Best dressed last weekend: Luke Donald

Luke Donald has been a style standout for years, and it was a treat to watch him get plenty of airtime on Sunday at the RBC Heritage. The RLX Golf and FootJoy ambassador has consistently nailed the art of fit and color combinations, and on Sunday he did five things you can—and should—copy:

His RLX Golf Jacquard polo ($99) fit perfectly. It wasn’t at all baggy and its sleeves ended exactly where they should’ve—at the midpoint between his shoulders and his elbows. His sapphire RLX Golf Gabardine trousers ($98) picked up on the lighter blue stripes found in the collar of his polo and around the cuff of his sleeves. That’s a subtle yet significant way to pull an outfit together. He matched his belt to his polo, a trick that slimmed and lengthened his body. Matching your belt with your trousers would have a similar effect. He wore dark socks, which instantly refined his entire look. Conversely, white socks will almost always ruin an outfit by making it appear too unpolished. He added an eye-catching, sophisticated twist to his outfit by building off a pair of funky wingtip FooyJoy ICONs ($300). Since your shoes lay the groundwork for all your outfits, make them a priority and have fun with them.

