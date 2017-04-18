HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - APRIL 16: Luke Donald of England hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2017 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Golf Style

Best dressed last weekend: Luke Donald

an hour ago
The Rory Wedding

Report: Rory McIlroy to have "wedding of the decade" at Ireland's Ashford Castle on Saturday

17 hours ago
News & Tours

Fans were asked how they'd improve golf. Their answers are horrifying

18 hours ago
Best dressed last weekend: Luke Donald

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - APRIL 16: Luke Donald of England hits a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2017 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Lecka/Getty Images)
Tyler Lecka
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - APRIL 16: Luke Donald of England hits a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2017 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Lecka/Getty Images)

Luke Donald has been a style standout for years, and it was a treat to watch him get plenty of airtime on Sunday at the RBC Heritage. The RLX Golf and FootJoy ambassador has consistently nailed the art of fit and color combinations, and on Sunday he did five things you can—and should—copy:

  1. His RLX Golf Jacquard polo ($99) fit perfectly. It wasn’t at all baggy and its sleeves ended exactly where they should’ve—at the midpoint between his shoulders and his elbows.
  2. His sapphire RLX Golf Gabardine trousers ($98) picked up on the lighter blue stripes found in the collar of his polo and around the cuff of his sleeves. That’s a subtle yet significant way to pull an outfit together.
  3. He matched his belt to his polo, a trick that slimmed and lengthened his body. Matching your belt with your trousers would have a similar effect.
  4. He wore dark socks, which instantly refined his entire look. Conversely, white socks will almost always ruin an outfit by making it appear too unpolished.
  5. He added an eye-catching, sophisticated twist to his outfit by building off a pair of funky wingtip FooyJoy ICONs ($300). Since your shoes lay the groundwork for all your outfits, make them a priority and have fun with them.

