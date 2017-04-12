Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Best Cooler For Golfers

If you don't spend much time outside, you probably have a cooler game that screams "amateur." If you rely on one of those $5 Styrofoam jobs from the liquor store, you deserve all the lukewarm beer you get. Yeti's super-premium coolers are the Rolex of the ice-chest world. They look and perform exactly like you'd expect from something professional-grade. And they're way more likely to go home with Paulina Gretzky.

If you can think of an activity that would be improved by access to ice, Yeti makes a cooler to suit the job. They range from soft-sided portables ($199) and hard-sided tailgaters ($299) to the giant Tundra 350, which is essentially a portable refrigerator that can carry more than 80 gallons of ice and has enough space for the meat from three elk. Yetis are the top of the cooler market: premium, expensive, desirable and proven by performance. Yeti chests are made from a stout thermoplastic exoskeleton pressure-injected with polyurethane foam and held together with armored hinges and military-grade latches. Fill the chest up with high-quality ice and it can keep things cold for days—sort of like Pebble Beach in the summertime. All of that technology and attention to detail (and brand cache) comes at a price. Yetis are often more than twice as expensive as competitive models in the same size. But you won't be thinking about the extra scratch if you're pulling beer out of a puddle of bathwater and your bratwursts are going bad by the second day of your trip.

Yeti, $199-$1,299
