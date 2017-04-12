Whether you smoke regularly or light one up every now and then, there's no denying that a golf course—or the outdoor fire pit on the clubhouse porch—is an ideal place to enjoy a good cigar. But what kind of cigar complements a day on the links? Just like deciding between a hard 8-iron or a soft 7 on that par 3, the choice matters.

There are thousands of options available for your next smoke, but not all cigars should be enjoyed on a golf course, especially if you're in the throes of a tough match. To help narrow your options, remember that a good golf cigar should be handmade. If it's machine-made, like those Swisher Sweets, take a pass.

A good golf cigar also should be easy to light and burn evenly for several holes. Short cigars with small ring gauges (diameter) will burn too fast. You can puff through one in the span of a long par 5.

You also should look for cigars that are mild- or medium-bodied and require little effort to smoke (known as the draw). You don't want it to feel like you're trying to suck your cheeks down your throat or smoke something so dizzily strong that you see more than one ball when you stand over that crucial putt.

Last, we think it's important that it shouldn't cost more than a sleeve of balls. Golf already is expensive. Why add to the price if you can find a quality smoke for less?

Arturo Fuente Chateau Royal Salute, $7

Ashton Classic Churchill, $10

Macanudo Cafe Prince of Wales, $8

Nat Sherman Host Hampton, $7

Padron 4000 Natural, $8