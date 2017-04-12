Must Reads
Best Apps For Golfers

Great apps provide a seamless mobile experience on a smartphone and tablet. The best ones, like Augusta National's Masters app, are immersive. The Masters app is one of the best in any category, with live simulcast coverage, real-time stats and shot-by-shot tracking of the whole field. Golfshot Plus turns the GPS in your smartphone into a super-smart course guide, and Golf Clash defines a mindlessly fun first-person shooter.

The folks at Augusta National keep firm control over the tournament—and that's a good thing when it comes to the app. The entire experience is elegant and viewer-centered from start to finish. It's almost like they know most people will only ever get to watch from home. You can follow the feed from CBS and ESPN or go to any of the six video channels dedicated to, among other things, marquee groups, the practice area and the interview room. (Go ahead and have it running on Thursday and Friday while you're at work—we won't tell.)

If you're out playing instead of watching, the Golfshot app is an exceptionally useful companion. Using your phone's GPS and a catalog of more than 40,000 course maps, the app provides shot distances, hazard locations and an enriched scorecard experience that tracks your game. It's great for folks who don't want to buy another device.

Golf Clash puts you in the driver's seat, literally, playing head-to-head against online players around the world. The interface will be familiar to anybody who has played Angry Birds—pull the club back like a slingshot and let it go with precise timing to make the ball go straight and far.

Event: The Masters Tournament, free
Service: Golfshot Plus, $29.99
Game: Golf Clash, free
