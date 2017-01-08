170108-jason-day-turtle-th.png
PGA Tour Shenanigans

Ben Crane makes fun of his slow play reputation with funny photo

an hour ago
Ben Crane makes fun of his slow play reputation with funny photo

Jason Day raised some eyebrows earlier this week when he said he planned to play slower in 2017. The Aussie explained he understands slow play is hurting recreational golf, but he doesn't think it's a problem if pros take a little extra time when competing for such high stakes.

We're not here to debate Jason's argument, but rather to point out another PGA Tour winner's commentary on the topic over the weekend. There were plenty of slow players before Day broke onto the scene, including Ben Crane, whose deliberate pace once caused a playing partner, Rory Sabbatini, to play on ahead of him. Anyway, here's Crane poking fun of his slowpoke reputation:

Good stuff, Ben. Of course, this isn't the first time Crane has shown a sense of humor regarding his plodding pace. Check out hilarious slow play video he made a few years back:

At least, Crane acknowledges that he plays slow. The only thing worse than playing with someone who is holding up the entire course is playing with someone who is completely oblivious to that fact.

