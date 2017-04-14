Belen Mozo's post-round workout will make you feel terrible about yourself

You know that post-round lethargy that tends to sink in after 18-holes of golf? It’s tough work out there, and completely understandable that all anyone wants to do after a round of golf is go have a drink – or maybe have a drink while playing another few holes.

Belen Mozo, who we all know crushes it in the gym, put us all to shame when she posted this video of herself working out after shooting 68 in the second round of the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Loading View on Instagram

Excuse me, gotta drop everything and go to the gym real quick.

