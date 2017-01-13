Belen Mozo's core workout is not for the squeamish

The LPGA Tour's Belen Mozo is serious about the importance of core stability in order to swing a golf club powerfully without loss of control. While she started doing basic exercises such as planks to improve strength in all the muscles around her mid-section, she eventually graduated to more sophisticated and more challenging workouts to up the ante. How challenging? Well, assuming you've already been working on your core, you might be ready to try some of these awesome multifaceted exercises she does. Not only will they shred your abs, obliques and lower-back muscles, but they'll also do wonders for your shoulders, hips, butt, and thighs. Ready? Click on the video above to see a workout only a true gym rat could love. This is a killer core workout.

