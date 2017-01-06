Workout-Belen-Mozo.gif
Belen Mozo's killer workout

Belen Mozo can get after it in the gym (see for yourself)

an hour ago
LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 05: Cody Gribble of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Golf World

Cody Gribble inadvertently found his caddie, former Texas teammate, friend Bobby Hudson

8 hours ago
LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 05: Jim Herman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Golf World

Jim Herman, friend of President-elect Trump, returns to Kapalua a winner

9 hours ago
Belen Mozo's killer workoutan hour ago

Belen Mozo can get after it in the gym (see for yourself)

Workout-routine-Belen-Mozo.jpg
Photo by Christian Iooss

Shortly before the holidays, we had the privilege of spending some time with one of the fittest players in professional golf—the LPGA Tour's Belen Mozo. The 28-year-old Spanish golfer kills it in the gym, and the hard work has paid off in a number of ways. Not only did it help her qualify and maintain her status on the LPGA Tour, but it has also manifested in clubhead speed that is significantly faster than most amateur men can swing their drivers. How fast? The 5-foot-7, 126-pound Mozo has a clubhead speed peaking just under 100 mph. According to TrackMan, the average amateur male swings the driver around 93 mph. When you combine Mozo's speed with her pro-level technique, she's routinely outdriving the average amateur man by roughly 45 yards.

What Mozo has learned is that an exercise program that combines these three elements—mobility work, strength training, and power training—is key to a performance boost on the course—not to mention injury prevention. She also works on heart health, doing things such as interval training and steady-state cardio rips. But she doesn't have to. Her exercise program is so rigorous, she ramps up her heart rate without the use of an elliptical or a stationary bike. That's something to remember. You don't need a treadmill if you simply cut breaks between exercises down and move as vigorously as you can without a deterioration in exercise quality.

Below is the first of a series of videos where Mozo demonstrates great exercises for improved golf performance. In this video, she shows you how a simple gym tool like a medicine ball can be used for mobility, strength and power boosts. Do two sets of each exercise working out in both directions with short breaks, and it will leave you gasping. Be on the lookout for more in this series in the coming months.

Watch the video: 4 Moves For Crushing Drives

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopFitness Friday: The importance of single-leg exerci…
    The LoopFitness Friday: Pick up 27 yards with a screwdriver
    The LoopFitness: Strength vs. Power Training