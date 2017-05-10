Beers from Brooks: Michelob offers 95 cases to fans if Koepka makes hole-in-one

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler are the usual crowd favorites on the PGA Tour. Thanks to Michelob, add Brooks Koepka to that list.

At 10 events this season -- starting at this week's Players Championship -- Koepka's sponsor Michelob Ultra will reward fans who sign up for its "A Round on Brooks" promotion 95 cases (2,280 cans) of beer if the 27-year-old records a hole-in-one. That's not just one fan; every fan who participates in the event will win.

As always in such contests, there are a few caveats. Because of alcohol laws, the promotion only applies to 22 states. And the website where users are supposed to sign up...

...doesn't exist:

But perhaps the biggest obstacle: Koepka's never made an ace on tour.

Other than that, great contest, eh?

Aside from the Players, the other participating events are the AT&T Byron Nelson, the Memorial, the FedEx St. Jude Classic, the Travelers Championship, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, the Northern Trust, the Dell Technologies Championship, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

