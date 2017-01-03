072416-Andrew-Beef-Johnston-Arbys.jpg
News & Tours

Beef Johnston says he was told beard was "bad for golf"

28 minutes ago
B&amp;W-Lydia Ko 7.jpg
Equipment contracts

Lydia Ko leaves Callaway, signs equipment deal with PXG

3 hours ago
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Bubba Watson waves to the gallery on the first hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 25, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Equipment deals

Bubba Watson to play Volvik ball in 2017

11 hours ago
News & Tours28 minutes ago

Beef Johnston says he was told beard was "bad for golf"

072416-Andrew-Beef-Johnston-Arbys.jpg

Andrew "Beef" Johnston is a man of many trademarks. His love of the spirits. A fan-friendly disposition and smile. Punctuating a made putt by wielding his flat stick like a knight raising his lance to the crowd. Yet the Englishman's most distinguishable feature is his beard. Save for the occasional Graham Delaet sighting, whiskers are rarely seen on the golf course. That one of its most colorful characters brandishes a fluffy face bush makes Beef all the more recognizable -- and relatable -- to its galleries.

But according to the man himself, his beard is not universally beloved.

"When I won in Spain, I was going to get rid of it that week," Johnston told BBC Radio 4, "then on social media I got a few messages saying, 'Your beard is bad for golf, it's a bad image.'

"Then I was like, well, I'm going to keep it now."

Beef, sans beard? The mind can't fathom.

Let this be a lesson, kids. Ignore the detractors in your life and follow your heart. There may just be an Arby's endorsement waiting for you.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopUPDATE: John Daly is IN for a "birdie, beer an…
    The LoopAndrew "Beef" Johnston might take part in…
    The LoopEuropean Tour fails at spelling player's name, …