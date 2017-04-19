wesley-bryan-rbc-heritage-2017-sunday-celebration
Golf Digest Podcast: Wesley Bryan on his biggest Masters concern, favorite chain restaurants, and getting Jim Nantz to cringe

The McDonalds app is seen on an iPhone on 16 March, 2017. In the US users of the app can now choose to have food delivered. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Because McDonald's was so damn inconvenient before, you can now order it on your phone

Watch Tiger Woods hit his first public golf shots in more than two months

Because McDonald's was so damn inconvenient before, you can now order it on your phone

The McDonalds app is seen on an iPhone on 16 March, 2017. In the US users of the app can now choose to have food delivered. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The McDonalds app is seen on an iPhone on 16 March, 2017. In the US users of the app can now choose to have food delivered. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Embracing America's ongoing crusade to turn life into nothing more than a sequence of thumb flicks and button taps, McDonald's announced plans Tuesday to enable mobile ordering at all 14,000 of its US locations by the end of the year. Just download the app, press a button, and voila, that Big Mac that was already waiting for you on an greasy aluminum chute will, uhh, be still waiting for you on a greasy aluminum chute, only customized (no pickles!) and paid for. Needless to say, if the shame of ordering that shamrock shake cleanse while looking another human in the eyes at 11 p.m. on a Tuesday is simply too great, then this app is going to change your obviously pretty fulfilling life.

Oh, and if McDonald's isn't enough for you, connoisseur of fine cuisine and bleeding-edge tech, Chick-fil-A, Domino's, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and a host of others mental health food chains already offer their own minimum-interaction ordering apps, so plug into the Matrix and check them out.

