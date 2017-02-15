Because it's Wednesday, here's Henrik Stenson catching a gigantic fish

Henrik Stenson is known as "the Ice Man" for his steely reserve. But for a player with such an ominous, no-nonsense nickname, the guy exudes personality. Who else could get away with rolling down Magnolia Lane to "Ice, Ice Baby" or go jet-skiing with the claret jug?

The 40 year old Swede stayed nautical for his latest whimsical adventure: hauling in a gigantic fish on a recent boating trip in the Bahamas.

According to his Facebook account, Stenson let the fish go, abiding by the region's "catch and release" policy...

However, given his poise in the midst of his crew's excitement, Stenson certainly lived up to "the Ice Man" standing.

