DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 26: Ernie Els of South Africa looks on whilst on the sixth green during the first round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at the Doha Golf Club on January 26, 2017 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Ernie Els has a blunt response regarding flak for playing with President Trump

an hour ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Tiger Woods of the United States during the pro-am for the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club on February 1, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Coming to grips with Tiger Woods' troubled comeback

an hour ago
170215-john-daly.png
John Daly says his latest club to land in a lake happened by accident

2 hours ago
Because it's Wednesday, here's Henrik Stenson catching a gigantic fish

Henrik Stenson is known as "the Ice Man" for his steely reserve. But for a player with such an ominous, no-nonsense nickname, the guy exudes personality. Who else could get away with rolling down Magnolia Lane to "Ice, Ice Baby" or go jet-skiing with the claret jug?

The 40 year old Swede stayed nautical for his latest whimsical adventure: hauling in a gigantic fish on a recent boating trip in the Bahamas.

According to his Facebook account, Stenson let the fish go, abiding by the region's "catch and release" policy...

However, given his poise in the midst of his crew's excitement, Stenson certainly lived up to "the Ice Man" standing.

