Bears are to mountain biking what gators are to golf

Today in crazy viral animal videos taking over the Internet, we traipse deep into the forests of Slovakia where Dusan Vinzik and his riding buddy were out for a leisurely cruise when, well, we won't spoil the Shyamalan-ian twist, but seriously HOLY SHIT.

As any southern golfer will tell you, you want to give gators a wide berth, but they're usually too lazy to do much more than swallow a Pro V1. Bears on the other hand? Well, bears, as the immortal tao of Wu-Tang posits, ain't nothing to f*ck with.

