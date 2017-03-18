Bay Hill2 hours ago

Bay Hill: Kevin Kisner, Charley Hoffman tied for lead

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 18: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 18, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood

Kevin Kisner plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Kevin Kisner overcame a three-stroke deficit at the start of the day by shooting a four-under par 68 to take a share of the 54-hole lead with Charley Hoffman in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday.

Kisner, who won the RSM Classic in November, 2015, actually led by four at one point, but he bogeyed 18, while Hoffman closed with three straight birdies, the last by holing a 71-foot putt from just off the green at the 18th hole. Hoffman finished with a one-under 71.

“I’ve learned that these guys don’t back up," Kisner said. "So you’ve still got to make birdies and attack. There’s no protecting leads out here. I’m going to play my own game [on Sunday] and try to make as many birdies as I can and look up on the back nine and see where I stand.”

Two Englishman, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, and Australian Marc Leishman are tied for third two strokes behind.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, shot a seven-under 65 to climb into the top 10 on the leader board. McIlroy is at six-under par 210, five shots off the lead. Rickie Fowler also had a 65 and is six behind.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

2018 Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk on Callaway Live

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Fantasy: Can Fowler break through at Bay Hill?

Golf News & Tours

As the Arnold Palmer Invitational prepares for life after Arnie, player support is uncertain

Golf News & Tours

Bay Hill: A fresh Kisner eyes victory and the Masters

Golf News & Tours

Billy Horschel says it's "disappointing" that tour pros are skipping the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Golf News & Tours

Arnold Palmer Championship: Day holds a two stroke lead

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursBay Hill: A fresh Kisner eyes victory and the Maste…
    Golf News & ToursFantasy: Can Fowler break through at Bay Hill?
    Golf News & ToursBilly Horschel says it's "disappointing&qu…