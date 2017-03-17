Arnold Palmer Invitationalan hour ago

Bay Hill: Charley Hoffman's 66 gives him the lead

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 17: Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard on March 17, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood

Charley Hoffman plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

PGA Tour veteran Charley Hoffman on Friday upstaged the younger generation that had dominated round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational by shooting the day’s lowest score in the second round, a six-under par 66, to take a one-stroke lead.

Hoffman, 40, playing his 12th year on the PGA Tour and pursuing a fifth PGA Tour victory, completed 36 holes in 10-under par 134.

Emiliano Grillo, a 24-year-old Argentinian who shared the first-round with 22-year-old Brit Matthew Fitzgerald, is in second following a round of four-under 68. Fitzgerald, meanwhile, had a three-under 69 and is in third, two off the lead. And 18-year-old Australian Ryan Ruffels shot a two-over 74 to fall from a tie for sixth to a tie for 25th.

Defending champion Jason Day is tied for 13th, seven shots in arrears of Hoffman, after a one-under 71. Rory McIlroy also had a 71 and is tied for 46th, 11 shots behind.

Sam Saunders, grandson of tournament namesake Arnold Palmer, had a second straight 74 and missed the cut by one.

