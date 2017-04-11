Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

PXG Bat Attack4 hours ago

"Bat Attack" putter used by Lydia Ko added to PXG's line

Winged mallet design features company's trademark TPE material, offers alignment and high stability on off-center hits
By
BatAttack.jpg

Lydia Ko was PXG's biggest player acquisition to start the year and the No. 1-ranked women’s player already is contributing to PXG's product development with her Bat Attack putter.

PXG announced today that Ko’s Bat Attack putter, a high-stability mallet designed with weighted heel and toe wings, will be available through the company and its network of fitters.

The Bat Attack model features an aluminum body, a milled 304 stainless steel face and the company’s thermoplastic elastomer insert material used in its irons and woods. A flat section of TPE is used to control sound and feel as a buffer behind the stainless steel face insert.

The Bat Attack is shaped with parallel wings that frame the width of the ball to aid in alignment. The extra weighting in the wings raises the head’s moment of inertia to provide improved roll and more consistent distance on off-center impacts. The wings are either steel or tungsten, depending on which of three weight options a player prefers (350, 375 or 400 grams). Ko plays the 375-gram model.

The mallet shape is face balanced, meaning when the club hangs naturally the face is completely square rather than favoring a toe angle like most blade putters. It is designed with half-shaft offset.

The Bat Attack joins the PXG range of five other putters (Brandon, Gun Boat and Dagger blades; and the Drone and Mustang mallets). It retails for $550.

Trending Now
Golf Equipment

New Exotics CBX Forged irons live up to their materials heritage, add unique, functional flange

Golf Equipment

New Looks: Irons MOI

The Loop

New PXG 0311XF creates forgiveness in blade-like shape

Golf Equipment

With Limited-Edition Clubs, Technology Gets Personal

Golf Equipment

Lydia Ko's Putter Grip Now on the Market

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopNew PXG 0311XF creates forgiveness in blade-like sh…
    Golf EquipmentNew Exotics CBX Forged irons live up to their mater…
    Golf EquipmentWith Limited-Edition Clubs, Technology Gets Personal