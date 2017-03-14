170314-trick-shot-fail.png
Golf Fails

Hopefully, whoever filmed this trick shot fail is still alive

36 minutes ago
170314-sergio-cake-th.png
The Grind

A Canadian golf boom, kids interrupting things, and Sergio Garcia sings while going wedding cake tasting

2 hours ago
Two men play golf with a tennis ball as a snowstorm sweeps through Times Square, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Winter Rules

Barstool team takes advantage of deserted Times Square by playing golf in blizzard

3 hours ago
Two men play golf with a tennis ball as a snowstorm sweeps through Times Square, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By

There's a strong parallel between Times Square and golf. Both can be overcrowded, most of the activities and products are expensive, and you always see at least one thing you can't unsee. Yet, in those rare instances when the course or streets of Midtown Manhattan are empty, the world feels like a magical place.

So it stands to reason when Winter Storm Stella sent New Yorkers scrambling indoors Monday night, the "Fore Play" golf team at Barstool Sports decided to join the two forces by teeing it up in deserted Times Square.

We know the USGA just released proposed revisions to the Rules of Golf, but pretty sure a tennis ball and trash can are pushing the limitations of "winter rules." Nevertheless, don't think the fellas have to worry about anyone trying to play through.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTry not to tear up at this Arnold Palmer-themed com…
    The LoopHow to plan a romantic Augusta honeymoon during Mas…
    The LoopA cancelled honeymoon, Arnie honored, and kids do t…