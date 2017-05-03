Avid golfer Corey Lanerie ('I work to play golf') riding Lookin At Lee in Kentucky Derby

Pinterest Jockey Corey Lanerie shown here hitting a shot from the Twin Spire Terrance into the Kentucky Derby Winners Circle during 2014 PGA Championship Media Day at Churchill Down in 2014. (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images) John Sommers II

Those who love golf and horse racing might want to consider a wager on Lookin at Lee in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Lookin At Lee will be ridden by perhaps the biggest golf nut in the field, Corey Lanerie.

“I work to play golf,” he once told the Daily Racing Form, which said he plays golf four times a week. It once asked him about his hobbies.

“Golf. That’s about it,” he said. “I ride horses and play golf every chance I get. I don’t like to fish. I like to fish if they’re biting every 30 seconds. I don’t like to find them.”

Lanerie is a member of the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky., and has a handicap index of 10.7.

Last year, in an interview with Lori Dougherty, he said, “When I play golf it gets my mind away from everything from the racetrack. When I go play golf I’m just focusing on my shot and it takes me away from anything that is going on at the racetrack.”

Lanerie’s home track is Churchill Downs, where he has been the leading rider 10 times. “I know Churchill better than anybody,” he told the Louisville Courier-Journal's Jonathan Lintner last year.

Lookin At Lee, who drew the No. 1 post position, was 20-to-1 in the morning line odds, according to the Kentucky Derby website.

“Lookin At Lee, a late-running longshot, will come out of the dreaded No. 1 post position, but his running style should allow him to save ground on the first turn,” Dan Wolken of USA Today wrote. “He’s also being ridden by Corey Lanerie, who knows his way around Churchill Downs as a 10-time leading rider here.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS