Australian John Senden reveals his son has been diagnosed with a brain tumor

Pinterest John Senden of Australia, shown here at the Valspar Championship last month. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) Mike Lawrie

Australian John Senden, who earlier this week withdrew from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, revealed on Saturday that his son Jacob, 13, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"Earlier this week I withdrew from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to be with my wife Jackie and son Jacob while he battles some health issues," he said in a statement. "Our son is undertaking the biggest challenge of his life thus far having been diagnosed with a brain tumor. As a family, we appreciate the support and kindness that everyone has offered us at this difficult time. Together, we will stand strong to tackle this disease and look forward to the day when Jacob is cancer free.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love we have experienced and ask that you keep Jacob in your prayers and hearts.

"I have no timeline for my return to the PGA TOUR at this stage.

"With respect, we now ask for privacy in this matter."

Senden was scheduled to partner with Rod Pampling in the Zurich Classic.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS