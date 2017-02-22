PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 28: Adam Scott of Australia plays his second shot at the par 4, 16th hole during the final round of the 2016 Honda Classic held on the PGA National Course at the PGA National Resort and Spa on February 28, 2016 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Golf World

2017 Honda Classic tee times, TV guide, fantasy advice and leaderboard

an hour ago
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 26: Ian Poulter of England prepares to hit his tee shot at the 5th hole with th ehelp of his caddy Terry Mundy of England during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 26, 2009 in Orlando, Florida (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tales From The Tour

How Ian Poulter once lost a $100 bill signed by Arnold Palmer

2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Justin Rose of England and Dustin Johnson of the United States walk the 13th hole during the third round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Horticulture

Augusta National's azaleas likely to bloom early, won't 'have any color for the Masters'

2 hours ago
Horticulture2 hours ago

Augusta National's azaleas likely to bloom early, won't 'have any color for the Masters'

By
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Justin Rose of England and Dustin Johnson of the United States walk the 13th hole during the third round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire

In 2017, don't expect the kind of color on display at the 2015 Masters. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The flowery imagery often used to heighten anticipation in the run-up to the Masters best be tabled this year. The azaleas in Augusta and surrounding areas already have started to bloom.

Spring has arrived as much as three weeks early in the southeastern United States, according to the USA National Phenology Network and its Spring Leaf Index Map.

“It’s just been so warm,” Tom Rapp, horticulturist for the neighboring city of Aiken, S.C., said on Wednesday. “And warm at night.”

What does that mean for Augusta National? “They’re not going to have any color for the Masters,” he said.

Chris Gay, a writer/photographer for the Augusta Chronicle, posted this on Twitter:

“If this [weather] continues, [the azaleas are] going to go ahead and bloom out,” Rapp said. “I’m kind of figuring the color is now.”

The Weather Channel’s website shows temperatures for Augusta in the 70s and 80s on 13 of the next 15 days.

As for the rumors that Augusta National uses ice to keep its azaleas from blooming early, well, Augusta Chronicle sports editor John Boyette spoke with a horticulturist who debunked them five years ago in this story.

Boyette wrote that the scope of the task, given the thousands of azaleas and other plants at Augusta National, “would take a small army to perform,” while also noting that ice melts.

“As always, Mother Nature will have the final say,” he wrote. “There are some things even the Masters can’t control.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Rickie Fowler Teaches How To Skip A Ball On Water

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopHow to fake your way through a conversation about t…
    The LoopNo conversation before Woods signed scorecard is &q…
    The LoopCatch him while you can