Augusta National Golf Club on your resume? Here's one way to do it

Augusta National

Access to Augusta National Golf Club, to understate it, is restricted, but for the ambitious college kid there is a way to get a FootJoy in the door.

Internships.

Three of them are currently available, according to the job website indeed.com.

One is for a fall communications internship for college juniors, seniors or graduates, “preferably in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism or Business/Sports Administration,” the club’s posting notes, with the intern assisting “in the Department’s core functions, including Communications, Digital Technology, Archives and the Masters Tournament Foundation.”

Of course, there is the Augusta National’s requisite vow of secrecy. “This position must maintain the strict confidentiality of all Club business,” the posting adds.

9 things Augusta National doesn't want to talk about

The club also is offering a summer horticulture internship, a paid position, with “intern housing” availability. Presumably it isn’t in the Crow’s Nest.

Finally, a winter Merchandising Product Development and Design Internship is being offered, also a paid internship with housing available.

If Augusta National ruled the world

“Come join the Merchandising Team at Augusta National Golf Club to help continue making The Masters a tradition unlike any other!” the posting says.

