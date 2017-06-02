Trending
Fashion Tips

Attention golfers, this is why you should NOT wear white pants

By
6 hours ago

White pants, like white belts, are a common sight on the PGA Tour these days. They look cool, but they're not particularly sensible considering how easy they are to get dirty. If you breathe the wrong way on white pants, it seems like they stain, so just imagine what happens when you have to hit your golf ball from a wet, muddy lie.

RELATED: Johnny Miller claims he made the white belt famous

Aaron Baddeley doesn't have to imagine that scenario because it happened to him on Thursday at the Memorial. After finding the creek in front of the 17th green at Muirfield Village, he decided hitting his shot from a partially submerged lie was worth getting his pristine trousers dirty. Of course, the decision is a bit easier if you're a PGA Tour pro with a clothing deal (not to mention if you only have one hole left in your round). Anyway, here's how it went down:

As you can see, the decision didn't really pan out. Baddeley barely advanced the ball and still made double bogey. He added a bogey on 18 when he got a bad bounce off a flagstick and signed for an opening 76. Then, we're guessing he retired those pants.

RELATED: Amateur golfer tries to hit his golf ball out of hazard, fails miserably

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Life Skills

When to unfollow all the people you hate on social media

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

This girl's incredible card trick would be very useful on your next trip to Vegas

4 hours ago
Fashion Tips

Attention golfers, this is why you should NOT wear white pants

6 hours ago
Video Gamez

We need this 'Mario Kart' theme park attraction to open ASAP

7 hours ago
PGA Tour

Email glitch tells AutoZone customers they've won free tickets to PGA Tour event

a day ago
Cool kicks

Jason Day is rooting for the Cavaliers with these special-edition shoes

June 1, 2017
Other Football

The 2017 Champions League Final Explainer

June 1, 2017
Honest Answers

Dustin Johnson's reason for taking high school drama will crack you up

June 1, 2017
Fails

Watch Stephen A. Smith make wrong NBA Finals picks for past SIX years in hilarious compilation

June 1, 2017
Unmannerly Mascots

Mr. Met fired after giving fans the finger

June 1, 2017
College Golf

NCAA hero Brad Dalke’s mom does the mom thing by kinda, sorta embarrassing him on Twitter

June 1, 2017
Golf shoe of the week

Adidas’ new all-white Crossknit Boost is a perfect summer shoe

May 31, 2017
Viral Videos

Watch LeBron James and Kevin Durant face off. . . in flag football?

May 31, 2017
Golf Fails

Watch a man try to hit golf ball out of a lake, but lose his golf club instead

May 31, 2017
WAGs

The WAGs of the Champions League

May 31, 2017
Wildlife

This "monster" Texas frog is the stuff of nightmares

May 31, 2017
Decoder

Every athlete statement, helpfully translated into English

May 31, 2017
Tour Life

Rickie Fowler says he'd rather be on vacation with his girlfriend than playing golf, coins...

May 31, 2017
Related
Golf News & ToursWatch Rickie Fowler hit a ridiculous walk-off bunke…
The LoopAaron Baddeley barely advanced to the BMW Champions…
Golf News & ToursDustin Johnson shoots his worst round in more than …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection