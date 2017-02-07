170207-patrick-cantlay.png
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am celebrity field dominated by an old Hollywood enclave

It’s not necessarily a surprise, given its Hollywood pedigree, but nearly 20 percent of the celebrities in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am this week are members of the same club, Lakeside Golf Club in Toluca Lake, Calif.

One of them, comedian and Pebble Beach regular Tom Dreesen, posted a group photo of them on his Facebook page.

“Heading to Carmel, California to play golf in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 5 of my friends from Lakeside Golf Club,” Dreesen wrote. “We are the only club to ever send 6 celebrities to play in the event and we’ll all perform at a private show for the volunteers.

“Tom Dreesen, Kunal Nayyar, Alfonso Ribeiro, Andy Garcia, Justin Timberlake, Ray Romano.”

Lakeside is located near some of the iconic movie studios — Universal, Warner Bros. and Disney — and has always had strong entertainment industry representation.

RELATED: Best Damn Clubs Around

Indeed, the founder of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, Bing Crosby, was a Lakeside member and five-time club champion.

Lakeside could have had even greater representation in the AT&T. Its membership also includes George Lopez, Joe Pesci, Jack Nicholson, Sylvester Stallone and Kiefer Sutherland among others. Lopez and Pesci have been frequent participants in the past.

