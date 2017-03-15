Arnold-Palmer-yardage
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer's handwritten Masters yardage book is a sight to behold

38 minutes ago
AKRON, OH - AUGUST 08: Phil Mickelson walks off the eighth tee during the third round of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 8, 2015 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Jurisprudence

Phil Mickelson’s name evokes ‘look of rapture’ from potential juror in court case

14 hours ago
Tiger-Bahamas.jpg
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods to design 10-hole course in the Bahamas

15 hours ago
Arnold Palmer38 minutes ago

Arnold Palmer's handwritten Masters yardage book is a sight to behold

By

As one might expect, the accolades to Arnold Palmer this week have been numerous and constant, so much that one can be excused for feeling overwhelmed by the tributes. But, while not all honors or tidbits are necessarily noteworthy, the piece of history that Callaway Golf uncovered is a sight to behold: the King's Masters yardage book.

Handwritten and stapled by Palmer himself, the attention to detail and crude mathematics are testament to a player dedicated to his craft:

Loading

View on Instagram

Admittedly, I hoped some of Palmer's trademark wit would be found, perhaps a "Don't hit it here" warning next to Rae's Creek on No. 12. Of course, he did win four green jackets, so maybe he knew what he was doing.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopAt age 80, Gary Player remains an underrated and un…
    The LoopTiger Woods to miss 2016 Masters
    The LoopThe seven most interesting 2016 Masters pairings