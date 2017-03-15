Arnold Palmer's handwritten Masters yardage book is a sight to behold

As one might expect, the accolades to Arnold Palmer this week have been numerous and constant, so much that one can be excused for feeling overwhelmed by the tributes. But, while not all honors or tidbits are necessarily noteworthy, the piece of history that Callaway Golf uncovered is a sight to behold: the King's Masters yardage book.

Handwritten and stapled by Palmer himself, the attention to detail and crude mathematics are testament to a player dedicated to his craft:

Loading View on Instagram

Admittedly, I hoped some of Palmer's trademark wit would be found, perhaps a "Don't hit it here" warning next to Rae's Creek on No. 12. Of course, he did win four green jackets, so maybe he knew what he was doing.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS