Arnold Palmer's first golf course design is up for sale

Indian Lake Golf Club, the first signature course design by Arnold Palmer, is up for sale.

The King began work on the course, which resides an hour southeast of Palmer's beloved hometown of Latrobe and just miles from the Flight 93 Memorial, in 1964. Indian Lake opened to play in 1967 as a nine-hole track, with a second nine added 30 years later. In 2009, the course was dedicated to Palmer.

RELATED: Arnold Palmer: 1929-2016 - Golf Digest

Indian Lake president Clair Gill told the Associated Press the club began contemplating the sale shortly after Palmer's death in September.

Palmer, who had numerous business ventures in his portfolio, worked on over 300 courses around the world.

