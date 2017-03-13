ORLANDO -- Apparel will be a story of note at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, starting with the finish.

In honor of the late tournament host, the winner of this week's 39th edition of the $8.7 million invitational will be presented a with a red alpaca cardigan sweater similar to one Palmer often wore instead of the traditional navy blue blazer.

The 120 men in the field will have a chance to offer their own tribute to the King by integrating Palmer's multi-colored umbrella logo into their clothing. In December, tournament officials sent an embroidery file to all of the major golf apparel makers to integrate into any piece of their apparel -- hats, belts, shirts and even shoes. Note the logo featured on the collars of Billy Horschel's shirts:

"There were no stipulations to it. It's simply their interpretation of what they want to do, but we wanted to provide an option beyond simply putting on a lapel pin," said Kevin Smith, chief marketing officer for Arnold Palmer Golf.

Smith said that Rickie Fowler and Puma have a special line planned for this week, right down to the shoes. In fact, Fowler is having two pairs of shoes made and will donate one pair to be auctioned off to benefit the Arnie's Army Charitable Foundation.

