Arnie&#39;s Army badge.png
Arnold Palmer

Arnie's Army to march one more time at 2017 Masters

an hour ago
AUGUSTA, GA - April 13: Gary Player presents the Green Jacket to Jack Nicklaus at the Presenataion Ceremony during the 1975 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 1975 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
The Loop

Who wore it best? A colorful history of green jacket style

2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 05: A sign indicates that play is suspended due ot inclement weather during a practice round prior to the start of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Masters Patrons

Masters by the numbers: What you'll see in a random hour walking around Augusta National

3 hours ago
Arnold Palmeran hour ago

Arnie's Army to march one more time at 2017 Masters

By
Arnie&#39;s Army badge.png

Despite the absence of its leader, “Arnie’s Army” will march one more time Thursday at the Masters.

During his Wednesday press conference, Augusta National and Masters chairman Billy Payne revealed that for the Honorary Starter’s ceremony that every patron will receive a special commemorative badge identifying them as a member of Arnie’s Army.

“Arnold Palmer let us all into his life; not from the distance that is typically maintained between a superstar and a fan, but into his life, close‑up, so that we could literally push him to greatness and regale in his accomplishments as though they were our own,” said Payne

The green-and-white badge carries tomorrow’s date, the Masters logo and notes that Arnie’s Army was established in 1959 along with the words “I am a member of Arnie’s Army.”

Palmer had been a fixture at Augusta National for more than 50 years, winning four titles, becoming an honorary starter and having a monument in his honor placed by the 16th tee. Palmer also was a member of Augusta National. Payne noted as an additional homage to Palmer that a “significant” donation would be made to the Arnold Palmer Charitable Foundation on behalf of Augusta National’s members and its patrons.

“I think tomorrow will no doubt be an emotional goodbye, but at the same time, an even more powerful thank you to the man we dearly love,” said Payne.

The members of the Arnie’s Army would no doubt agree.

How to Make the Masters Pimento Cheese Sandwich

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopArnold Palmer confirms he'll take the first swi…
    The LoopArnold Palmer on retiring as Masters honorary start…
    The LoopThe Masters ceremonial opening tee shot once again …