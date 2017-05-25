Arizona State beats Northwestern, wins eighth NCAA Women's title

All in to May 24.

This had been the rallying cry for the Arizona State women’s golf team during the 2016-’17 college season, the date serving as a guiding light for what the most decorated program in women’s college golf history was striving to accomplish. To play golf on May 24 meant the Sun Devils had advanced to the finals of the NCAA Women’s Championship.

But when the date arrived, and ASU was one of the last two teams, joined by Northwestern, competing at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago, second-year coach Missy Farr-Kaye realized she needed a new message if her team was to claim the school’s record eighth national title, and its first since 2009. No, they weren’t quite done, but the fivesome of Monica Vaughn, Linnea Strom, Olivia Mehaffey, Roberta Liti and Sophia Zeeb also needed to stay calm, relax and let their talent take over.

Whatever Farr-Kaye said, the message was well-received. The nation’s seventh-ranked squad, winners of four team titles on the season with three players ranked in the top 15 of the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, played with poise after a long, trying week, taking the title with a convincing 3½-1½ victory over the hometown Wildcats.

“We keep saying, 'Is this real? Is this real?' and it is," Farr-Kaye says. “This is a grueling championship now with the format, and it's an exciting format, but you have to be ready to play a lot of golf.“

In hindsight, the hard part for ASU may well have already been accomplished. The Sun Devils had done some heavy lifting earlier when they returned to the course Wednesday morning to resume their semifinal clash with top-ranked Stanford. The ask was as straight-forward as it was daunting: Win both of the two remaining matches suspended due to darkness the previous night. Mind you, the trick was that in one of those matches, ASU’s Vaughn was 1 down on the 18th hole.

Sure enough, Vaughn birdied the home hole to square the match with Albane Valenzuela. The senior from Reedsport, Ore., who two days earlier won the NCAA individual title, then made par on the 19th hole to thrilling win the match. Strom followed suit, winning her match after parring the 19th hole to to advance to the finals.

With new life, Arizona State played free and loose in the afternoon. Mehaffey jumped to an early 5-up lead through seven holes on Northwestern’s Sarah Cho, en route to a 4-and-3 victory. Liti followed suit, winning the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th holes before defeating Janet Mao, 5 and 4.

While Kacie Komoto put Northwestern on the board with her 3-and-1 win over Zeeb, Strom was in control of her match with Stephanie Lau. The sophomore from Sweden put her foot down and her team title away on the 15th hole to close out a 5-and-3 win.

“Everyone keeps saying that they can't believe it, but I can totally believe it," Vaughn said. “We thought it all year, we believed in it every single day all year long, and we accomplished it. To be an individual winner and to win as a team is just incredible. The team win for me is a really special thing, more special than my individual win.”

Credit Farr-Kaye, an ASU assistant for 13 seasons before becoming the head coach in 2015 when her predecessor, Melissa Luellen, took the top job at Auburn, for getting the most out of everybody.

Amid the celebrating, somebody looked at the calendar and made a decision. What happens on May 25? For at least one school, it comes time to celebrate.

