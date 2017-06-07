The Best Golf Courses in Arizona

(1) The Estancia Club (6th hole pictured above), Scottsdale • (2) Forest Highlands G.C. (Canyon,) Flagstaff ≈ (4) The Stone Canyon Club, Oro Valley ≈ (3) Whisper Rock G.C. (Upper), Scottsdale ≈ (6) Whisper Rock G.C. (Lower), Scottsdale ≈ (5) Pine Canyon Club, Flagstaff (7) Desert Highlands G.C., Scottsdale ≈ (8) Forest Highlands G.C. (Meadow), Flagstaff (12) Desert Forest G.C., Carefree ≈ (10) Desert Mountain Club (Chiricahua), Scottsdale (11) Silverleaf Club, North Scottsdale (9) The Rim G.C., Payson (18) Desert Mountain Club (Geronimo), Scottsdale (17) Scottsdale National G.C. (Mineshaft), Scottsdale (19) Quintero G.C., Peoria ^ (14) Mirabel G.C., Scottsdale (16) Desert Mountain Club (Renegade), Scottsdale (13) Troon C.C., Scottsdale (21) We-Ko-Pa G.C. (Saguaro), Fort Mcdowell ^ (22) The G.C. At Chaparral Pines, Payson (New) Wickenburg Ranch G. & Social C. (Big Wick) Wickenburg ★ (New) TPC Scottsdale (Stadium), Scottsdale ★ (20) The Club At Seven Canyons, Sedona (25) Ritz-Carlton G.C. At Dove Mountain (Saguaro/Tortolita), Marana ★ (24) Troon North G.C. (Monument), Scottsdale ★

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.