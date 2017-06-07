The Best Golf Courses in Arizona

- (1) The Estancia Club (6th hole pictured above), Scottsdale •
- (2) Forest Highlands G.C. (Canyon,) Flagstaff ≈
- (4) The Stone Canyon Club, Oro Valley ≈
- (3) Whisper Rock G.C. (Upper), Scottsdale ≈
- (6) Whisper Rock G.C. (Lower), Scottsdale ≈
- (5) Pine Canyon Club, Flagstaff
- (7) Desert Highlands G.C., Scottsdale ≈
- (8) Forest Highlands G.C. (Meadow), Flagstaff
- (12) Desert Forest G.C., Carefree ≈
- (10) Desert Mountain Club (Chiricahua), Scottsdale
- (11) Silverleaf Club, North Scottsdale
- (9) The Rim G.C., Payson
- (18) Desert Mountain Club (Geronimo), Scottsdale
- (17) Scottsdale National G.C. (Mineshaft), Scottsdale
- (19) Quintero G.C., Peoria ^
- (14) Mirabel G.C., Scottsdale
- (16) Desert Mountain Club (Renegade), Scottsdale
- (13) Troon C.C., Scottsdale
- (21) We-Ko-Pa G.C. (Saguaro), Fort Mcdowell ^
- (22) The G.C. At Chaparral Pines, Payson
- (New) Wickenburg Ranch G. & Social C. (Big Wick) Wickenburg ★
- (New) TPC Scottsdale (Stadium), Scottsdale ★
- (20) The Club At Seven Canyons, Sedona
- (25) Ritz-Carlton G.C. At Dove Mountain (Saguaro/Tortolita), Marana ★
- (24) Troon North G.C. (Monument), Scottsdale ★
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
★ Other public-access course
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.