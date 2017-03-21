Must Reads
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 13: Ernie Els of South Africa poses with the second place team led by their professional Jack Nicklaus of the United States during the Els for Autism pro-am at the Old Palm Golf Club Open on March 13, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus shot SIX strokes better than his age this week

justin-rose-olympic-gold-medal-london-airport.jpg

Golf Digest Podcast: Winning Olympic gold has Justin Rose thinking big

page-high-school

North Carolina blocks kid from playing on high school golf team because...he passed too many classes?

Money Players

Are High-End Clubs Worth The Investment?

By
high-end-golf-clubs.jpg
Photo by Victor Prado

Rob Parsons, founder of Parsons Xtreme Golf, has compared his clubs to a Ferrari, and he prices them accordingly. The idea of golf clubs as luxury goods isn't new, but it's trending up: Average selling prices have risen sharply as sales have stayed flat. This reflects a search for new materials, processes and ideas to stretch what's possible. But given that golf's governing bodies want to ensure that skill, not technology, determines performance, are these clubs worth your investment? It might depend on whether you would rather drive a Ferrari than a Ford to your high school reunion. If so, here are five new high-octane entries for you to aspire to.

Pictured above (from the top)

HONMA T117 LIMITED
Made to commemorate the gold Beres S-05 model given by the Japanese prime minister to President Trump, this driver is one of only 10 available in the United States.
Price: $5,000

PXG 0811X/0811LX The standard X and lighter LX are low-spin upgrades. The sole has the same damping material found in the PXG irons.
Price: $850

MIURA PP-9005 GENESIS
These midsize irons have a forged, carbon-steel body and a flexible, high-strength steel-face insert for maximum distance.
Price: $2,070 (six irons)

XXIO PRIME
The titanium face maximizes distance, a tungsten-weighted body supplies plenty of forgiveness, and the ultralight shaft helps you swing the club faster.
Price: $2,080 (eight irons)

VEGA ALCOR
The milling pattern on the face of this wedge provides extra friction, and channels cut in the back raise the center of gravity for a penetrating launch.
Price: $270 (per wedge)

Golf Equipment

Six Irons That Pack Control And Distance

The Loop

Nike Exiting Golf Club Business, to Focus on Footwear, Apparel

Golf Equipment

2012 Hot List Equipment: Most-Viewed Clubs

Golf Equipment

Buying Golf Clubs On The Internet? Six Ways To Avoid Getting Screwed

Golf Equipment

Golf Equipment: Wedges

