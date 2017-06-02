Arby's is giving away free food this weekend to anyone who plays golf

Forgive us for sounding promotional for a second, but who doesn't love free food? We hear free food, we're all ears. That's why a promotion that Arby's is pushing this weekend is something golfers should know about.

Any golfer who brings their golf scorecard to an Arby's restaurant on Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th will be eligible for a free Buffalo Chicken Slider, Chicken Slider or Turkey Slider. It doesn't matter if you played Augusta National or your local muni -- or if you shot 130 or 65 -- the restaurant chain is celebrating a multi-year marketing relationship with the PGA Tour with free sliders this weekend.

We applaud any company trying to grow the game. And this promotion is clearing encouraging anyone in the U.S. to tee it up Saturday or Sunday, which is a great thing for golf.

RELATED: A Vegas oddsmakers on how golf betting lines get set

Just something to keep in mind as you make your weekend plans. And by the way, did we mention that we love free food?

Here's how Beef feels about that.

WATCH MORE LOOP VIDEOS